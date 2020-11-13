Saturday Bangkok protests and ‘Mob Fest’ draw out thousands of police as safety guard

As three protests by People’s Group are scheduled in Bangkok on Saturday, 34 companies of police will be on duty to maintain order, said Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai.

The so-called Bad Student group announced to gather outside the Education Ministry Saturday afternoon.







The Women for Freedom and Democracy group has planned to gather at Khok Wua intersection late afternoon and the “Mob Fest” announced to assemble on the pavement around the Democracy Monument from 2 pm. – midnight.









The police officers will be on duty to maintain order along Ratchadamneon Avenue from the Royal Plaza to SanamLuang.

Most demonstrators are young people, so the officials will adopt the measure, suitable for them and in line with the international standard, he said.

No barriers will be installed to block roads but the police will form lines at some locations to guard important areas.

Motorists are advised to avoid the route near the protest sites from noon tomorrow. (TNA)











