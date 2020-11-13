Largest-ever haul of 11.5 tons of Ketamine seized in East Thailand

The largest-ever haul of 11.5 tons of ketamine was seized at a warehouse in Bang Pakong district, said Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The operation was jointly conducted by the special Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF), military officers, narcotics suppression police and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).







Officials learned that ketamine was smuggled into Thailand and was stored at the warehouse in Chachoengsao province. The illegal drug was bound for another country.

The search at the warehouse found 11.5 tons of ketamine with the street value of more than 28 billion baht.

Initially, the police found that the owner of the warehouse, who rented the warehouse to the suspect, was not involved to the drug trafficking syndicate.

The police will conduct further investigation to find out where the drugs had come from and those behind the drug trafficking operation. (TNA)












