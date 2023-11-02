SAS resumes Copenhagen-Bangkok route after 10-year break

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has resumed direct flights on the Copenhagen-Bangkok route after a 10-year hiatus, a move welcomed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT said it sees this as an opportunity to revitalize the long-haul tourism market from Scandinavia. The first SAS flight, SK973 from Copenhagen to Suvarnabhumi Airport, serves as an important milestone in the recovery of long-haul tourism and offers convenience to European travelers during the high season.







SAS has a long history of servicing the Bangkok route from Scandinavian countries, spanning over 64 years. The return of this direct flight is seen as a positive development. The Copenhagen-Bangkok flight will operate during the winter season until April 2, with three weekly flights using Airbus A350 aircraft, accommodating 300 passengers per flight.

The Scandinavian nations group, including Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, represents a high-quality long-haul tourist market. In the first nine months of this year, Thailand saw 254,417 travelers from these countries, an increase of 149.66% compared to the same period in 2022. These tourists are typically aged 40 and above, often traveling as families, with friends, or partners, and they tend to return. Scandinavian tourists have a preference for destinations that include coastal and beach areas such as Phuket, Krabi, Chonburi, Surat Thani, and Bangkok.







TAT anticipates that SAS’s direct flights to Bangkok will increase seat capacity by approximately 20,100 seats, contributing to the expansion of the long-haul tourism market from Scandinavia. This new flight option is expected to attract more tourists to Thailand, with a target of welcoming 404,452 visitors from the Scandinavian market and generating revenue of 39.31 billion baht in 2023. (NNT)



























