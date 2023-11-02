Thais prefer Asia Pacific destinations for year-end travel plans

The Global Travel Intentions Study commissioned by Visa has revealed that Thai travelers are favoring Asia Pacific destinations for their year-end travel plans. The study said the top five international leisure destinations for Thai travelers in 2023 are Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Australia, and Singapore.







Thai respondents in the study indicated their intent to take an average of 2.4 leisure trips over the next 12 months. Nearly half of them (46%) plan to revisit a destination they traveled to in the past year, while the other half (54%) intend to explore new international destinations.

Relaxation emerged as the primary motivator for travel over the next year (67%), followed by shopping (41%), exploring and learning new things (37%), rewarding oneself (26%), and seeking adventure (25%).







When it comes to payment methods, travelers rely extensively on card payments for pre-trip preparations, particularly for significant expenses like booking accommodation in advance (78%) and airfares (62%). During their trips, payment cards are used for shopping (44%), dining out (41%), and various activities (40%).

Despite being cost-conscious due to the current economic environment, a significant majority (78%) of Thai travelers expressed their determination to continue with their travel plans, with only a small percentage (5%) considering changes to their plans. (NNT)



























