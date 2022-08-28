Sandbag barriers set up at public park under Taksin Bridge to protect southern Bangkok

The government has instructed relevant agencies to help the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) prepare for possible flooding in the capital.

Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who is in charge of national water management, contacted Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to discuss the city’s flood prevention measures. The governor has requested additional manpower to assist in the preparations, including the deployment of soldiers to help set up barriers in areas around Bangkok.







Sandbag barriers will be erected at the public park beneath Taksin Bridge to protect southern Bangkok, and at the Royal Thai Naval Dockyard to protect the Thonburi area.

The move follows recent warnings from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) concerning possible flash floods and overflow from the Chao Phraya and Pa Sak rivers in multiple provinces. Water levels in these two rivers are expected to rise after the Pa SakJolasid Dam increased its discharge rate on Saturday (27 Aug).(NNT)

































