4 sports events featured in Pattaya Beach Games Sept. 2-4, 2022

Pattaya City Deputy Mayor of Krishna Boonsawat, together with a team of sports personalities held a press conference at the Royal Garden Plaza Aug. 25 to announce the upcoming Pattaya Beach Games to be held Sept. 2-4, 2022.

Pattaya Beach Games will comprise of 4 sports, namely, Stand-up Paddle-boarding (sup), Beach Tennis, Beach Soccer and Beach Volleyball. Representing the sports bodies were Sethakornchai Chuenta, national beach soccer coach, Admiral Thamtaj Klomkaew, representative of Volleyball Association of Thailand and Pornipa Mangmeepol, representative of the Pattaya Beach Tennis Club,. They were joined by Wanchai Polsue, director of finance and accountancy of Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya.







Krishna Boonsawat said that the sporting event is aimed at promoting Pattaya city as a national ‘Sports City’ and ‘Sports Tourism’. On the other hand the series of sports events would help Pattaya revive the economy after two years of tourism stagnation.

Krishna said that the Pattaya Beach Games would give great opportunities to local athletes, mostly school children, participating in the competition to make good use of their free time and continue to compete at a higher level.

































