APEC 3rd Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM3) in Chiang Mai

The Third APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM3) in Chiang Mai continues to drive forward APEC 2022’s priority to reconnect the Asia-Pacific region safely and seamlessly, following disruptions in the travel and tourism industries from COVID-19. The final meeting of the APEC Safe Passage Taskforce (SPTF) on 24 August 2022 took stock of key achievements and discussed the way forward to ensure crisis-proof resilience against future pandemics. Three key issues that underline the essence of the SPTF’s work since the beginning of the year are as follow:

Engagement with key stakeholders to ensure that APEC’s work complements global safe passage initiatives. Translating proposals and initiatives into a meaningful implementation that contributes to safer and more seamless travel. Building resilience for cross-border travel within the region in the face of future pandemics or crises. (TAT)































