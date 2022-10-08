Russian Ambassador discusses cooperation with Thailand PR Department

The Ambassador of Russia to Thailand and the Public Relations Department have held talks on bilateral cooperation on mass media, with the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Week being one of the key topics.

The Public Relations Department (PRD) welcomed a visit by the Ambassador of Russia to Thailand H.E. Evgeny Tomikhin, with the PRD Director General Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd and department executives welcoming the visiting diplomat and his company.







The discussion, joined by delegates from Russia’s TASS News Agency, aimed to establish an information exchange agreement between the PRD and TASS News Agency, including the promotion of the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) on 14-19 November.

The PRD offered information support for the Russian media on its preparation for the AELW coverage, including the necessary media registration and the Media Press Center operations.







Thailand and Russia have enjoyed 125 years of relations. This meeting was considered the beginning of an effort to further enhance the cooperation on mass media between the two countries. (NNT)




































