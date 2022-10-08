Bangkok tightens oversight of childcare centers in response to Nong Bualamphu incident

Thursday’s tragedy in Nong Bualamphu has prompted the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to tighten its oversight of childcare centers in the capital city. The effort is aimed at lessening parents’ anxiety and improving the safety of children.

BMA spokesperson Ekwaranyu Amrapan said BMA law enforcement officers will be increasing their oversight of childcare centers. Continual coordination will be made with the operators of childcare centers and drills will be carried out to respond to incidents. He said childcare centers that need help should contact the local police force and BMA law enforcement officers. Mr. Ekwaranyu said the BMA is also considering organizing training relating to responding to incidents, including attacks, at childcare centers.







The spokesman said schools under the BMA’s jurisdiction have implemented safety measures such as employing security guards around the clock. Outside persons are prohibited from entering schools during class hours. BMA law enforcers and policemen also facilitate traffic at schools in the mornings and afternoons. Their presence also contributes to safety at schools. Mr. Ekwaranyu said every school has a designated safe zone where students are evacuated in emergencies. Each school also has a protocol for requesting aid from other agencies in the area, such as military and police units and health facilities. (NNT)

































