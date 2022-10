Here’s something to get you high, literally. Thailand’s beautiful mountains offer great options for hiking and trekking. Some trails are more challenging than others, and here are some fun facts about them for your consideration.

Khao Chang Phueak, Kanchanaburi, 1,249 metres above sea level

Phu Kradueng, Loei, 1,314 metres above sea level

Doi Thule, Tak, 1,350 metres above sea level

Doi Mon Chong, Chiang Mai, 1,925 metres above sea level

Phu Soi Dao, Uttaradit, 2,102 metres above sea level

Doi Luang Chiang Dao, Chiang Mai, 2,275 metres above sea level (TAT)