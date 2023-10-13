RTAF organizes specialized operation teams for evacuation of Thais in Israel

The government is increasing efforts to evacuate citizens from high-risk areas in Israel by deploying specialized operation teams from the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to provide rapid assistance.

Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Pattanakul, Commander of the Air Force, has reported that, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, approximately 5,200 Thai citizens currently in Israel have requested repatriation. Air Force One Airbus A340 aircraft has been prepared to carry around 130 passengers per trip, and five C130 aircraft are ready to evacuate Thai citizens from Israel. These operations will be accompanied by a team of experts, including doctors, nurses, and psychologists, to provide care for mental well-being and ensure thorough health screening, prioritizing the safety of the returnees. The Air Force has devised a plan to expedite the return of Thai citizens to their home country to minimize injuries and potential loss of life.







Phanpakdee also mentioned that the teams are currently facing challenges and obstacles. The flight missions are taking longer due to restrictions on military aircraft flying through Israeli airspace, which has extended the journey time from approximately 8-9 hours to 10-12 hours.

Despite various obstacles, including adverse weather conditions and the stress of the situation, the Air Force is working diligently to expedite the evacuation process. (NNT)













