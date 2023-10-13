Chinese Ambassador meets Thai Minister on PM’s visit to Beijing Oct 17-18

Thailand and China are poised to tighten relations, following a meeting between both nations’ high level officials.

Han Zhiqiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, recently paid a courtesy visit to Puangpetch Chunla-iad, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office. During the cordial meeting, Minister Puangpetch said she was glad to be meeting with the Ambassador, citing the longstanding close relationship between Thailand and China. She mentioned the upcoming participation of the Thai Prime Minister in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) October 17-18 in Beijing, saying the visit to China would present excellent opportunities to further strengthen bilateral relations in various dimensions.







The Chinese Ambassador warmly congratulated Ms. Puangpetch on her ministerial appointment and considered this courtesy visit an opportunity for both sides to get to know each other better. Both nations have maintained a long history of close cooperation, and the Ambassador hopes the Minister will further deepen these ties.

Additionally, both parties discussed collaborating on information and news exchange. The Minister and the Chinese Ambassador agreed on the importance of promoting cooperation between media organizations and enhancing the quality of news presentations in both countries. This will not only offer citizens of Thailand and China accurate information but also effectively counter fake news.







Lastly, both sides shared mutual concerns about tackling the issue of call centers. The Chinese Ambassador mentioned that the Chinese government has been actively fighting cybercrime and the call center issues continuously. Due to the ongoing efforts, some criminals have fled to other countries, making international cooperation and information sharing crucial for solving this problem.

Minister Puangpetch gladly agreed to collaborate on this issue, emphasizing its importance as it affects the general public. (NNT)















