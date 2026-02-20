Thailand sets unified messaging on Cambodia border through Joint Information Center

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Joint Information Center on the Thailand–Cambodia Situation has convened a meeting with media representatives and government agencies to coordinate communication on border management and international relations. The session, chaired by Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornjaidee, focused on aligning public messaging to strengthen confidence in Thailand’s handling of the situation.







Organized in cooperation with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the meeting included representatives from radio and television operators, armed forces spokesperson teams, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Thai Police, military intelligence units, and the Thailand Mine Action Center. Participants discussed coordination among state agencies and the media to ensure that information released to the public is accurate, verifiable, and consistent.

The Joint Information Center on the Thailand–Cambodia Situation was established under the Joint Statement framework by order of the Minister of Defence. The unit serves as a central mechanism for systematic and transparent communication on border developments, in line with international law and humanitarian principles.

The center provides official materials, including fact sheets, timelines, question-and-answer documents, and a white paper outlining the historical background and legal considerations. Its role also includes countering misinformation while maintaining measured communication that avoids escalating tensions. (NNT)



































