Prime Minister Anutin extends Ramadan greetings to Thai Muslims nationwide

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has extended Ramadan greetings to Thai Muslims nationwide for Hijri Year 1447, offering best wishes as communities prepare to observe the holy month of fasting.

In his message, the prime minister described Ramadan as a sacred time that strengthens faith, patience, and self-discipline, while encouraging compassion and generosity. Anutin reiterated that these values help build a peaceful society in which people live together with mutual respect and understanding.







The prime minister also referred to the month as a period of spiritual devotion and reflection on the Holy Quran, encouraging Muslims to draw guidance from its teachings in their daily lives. The message recognized the deep religious importance of Ramadan for the Muslim community.

Prime Minister Anutin concluded by offering prayers for good health, spiritual fulfillment, and success in carrying out religious duties. He expressed hope that the holy month would bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to Thai Muslims and the nation as a whole. (NNT)



































