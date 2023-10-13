The first batch of 41 Thai workers has returned home from Israel while the Thai government is actively working to expedite the safe return of Thai nationals and is considering a third-country solution to achieve this goal.

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Labor Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and Deputy Public Health Minister Santi Promphat welcomed the Thai returnees at the airport on Thursday.







Mr. Parnpree said the returning workers on this day comprised 15 people who received assistance from the Thai embassy in Israel, while the remaining 26 managed to arrange their own return flights.

He acknowledged that the current situation has been challenging due to the efforts required to coordinate with various countries. At present, there are approximately 5,990 Thai citizens registered for evacuation.







He said the focus is on finding the best and safest means to bring Thai workers who wish to return back home as quickly as possible. Discussions are underway to decide which country will host these workers temporarily, and once their safety is assured, they will be brought back to Thailand. This afternoon, the Prime Minister, who has just returned from abroad, will convene a meeting to discuss the next steps.







Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang expressed concerns about the increasing number of people desiring to return to Thailand, as this could potentially strain the military aircraft’s capabilities to meet the demand.

He proposed a two-pronged plan, which involves using military aircraft to transport Thai citizens from risky locations to nearby countries like the United Arab Emirates initially, and once the danger has passed, they can be brought back to Thailand. This approach is believed to be a faster and safer solution given the current circumstances. (TNA)













