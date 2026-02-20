Thailand pushes ahead with US trade talks, aiming for July agreement

BANGKOK, Thailand – Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has affirmed that Thailand is continuing trade negotiations with the United States and is working to conclude an agreement by July. The talks are proceeding despite recent U.S. reciprocal tariff arrangements with other countries, including Indonesia.







According to Suphajee, discussions are ongoing on several issues where the two sides have differing priorities. Some elements will require policy-level approval before any agreement can be finalized. Working-level officials met on Feb. 12 to review progress and discuss the negotiation timeline, which is linked to Thailand’s government formation process following the recent general election.

The United States has indicated it would accept advance submissions from Thailand identifying products it seeks to exempt from reciprocal tariffs. These proposals could be filed under the zero-tariff list in Annex III or through other channels before negotiations conclude. The outcome, however, will depend on the overall results of the talks.

Suphajee said Thailand remains on equal footing with other ASEAN countries regarding reciprocal tariff status. She added that tariff exemptions under Annex III do not take effect immediately, as implementation depends on domestic legal procedures and formal notification. The Ministry of Commerce plans to expedite negotiations to reach a mutually beneficial agreement within the targeted timeframe. (NNT)



































