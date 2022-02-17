Royal Thai Police sued for 72 million baht for doctor’s death at crossing in Bangkok

The family of late Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul who was fatally hit by a policeman on his Ducati motorcycle sued the Royal Thai Police Office and the policeman for 72 million baht for her death.

Dr Anirut Supawatjariyakul and his wife Ratchanee filed the civil lawsuit at the Civil Court to demand the compensation from the Royal Thai Police Office and Pol L/Cpl Norawich Buadok, 21, who killed the female ophthalmologist of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University in the crash while she was using a pedestrian crossing in Bangkok on Jan 21.







Their lawyer, Nathapol Chinawong, said the demanded damage was based on assessment by the academics and institutions with relevant expertise that considered that the female doctor would earn at least 200 million baht, be able to take care of her family and contribute to the nation if she continued to work until her retirement age.



Later the family would file another lawsuit at the Administrative Court against the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, its Traffic and Transport Department and the Road Safety Directing Center for failing to ensure safety on the pedestrian crossing, the lawyer said. There the family would also demand the organizations to pay 72 million baht in compensation for the death of Dr Waraluck, he said. (TNA)































