Pattaya cat survives 2 days impaled on metal rod

A cat impaled on a metal bar for two days needs a human to help it recover. Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation volunteers cut the male stray from the top of a metal-spiked wall behind the Marine Pharmacy Shop in Soi Chaiyapruek 2 Feb. 16.

The shopkeeper said she heard the cat crying for two days outside, but couldn’t find it. Finally, she called rescuers who located the animal, who had a metal bar running from its stomach through its back.

Miraculously, the cat survived for two days, but is critically ill with the wound infected. The foundation is hoping someone will come forward to pay for medical care and adopt the feline, if it survives.









































