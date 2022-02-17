Bangkok Governor waits for official change of city name

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said he was waiting for the official announcement of the new name of Bangkok and foreigners might not be familiar with the new name, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, right away.

Commenting on the new name by the Royal Society, Pol Gen Aswin said names were abstract and actually Krung Thep Maha Nakhon should not be considered as a new name because it had been known as the official name of Bangkok for a long time but had not been officially announced yet.







It would take times for foreigners to get used to the new name because they were mostly aware that Bangkok was the capital’s name.

Pol Gen Aswin also said that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration answered all questions about the Green Line’s concession extension and fares from the Transport Ministry and would wait for the cabinet’ resolutions on the issues.



Fares would be capped at 65 baht and the BMA wanted to limit the fare rate at 1.29 baht per kilometer of travel distance for the public interest, the governor said. (TNA)































