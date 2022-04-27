Royal Ploughing ceremonies in Thailand scheduled

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives prepared the Royal Ploughing ceremonies for the blessing and morale of Thai farmers.

Chalermchai Sri-on, minister of agriculture and cooperatives, said that this year there would be ceremonies on two days to celebrate the Royal Ploughing tradition. On May 12 there will be a Buddhist ceremony at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in the Grand Palace. May 12 is also the Farmer’s Day.



On May 13 which is the Royal Ploughing Day, there will be a Brahman ceremony at the Sanam Luang ground. People can watch the ceremonies that will be broadcast live on the Television Pool network and can register online to seek royally sponsored rice seeds at http://rice.moac.go.th until May 8. (TNA)













































