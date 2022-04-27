Thailand is 2nd biggest fresh mango exporter in ASEAN

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha is happy with Thailand being the 2nd biggest fresh mango exporter in ASEAN and the 7th largest in the world.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister was satisfied with the export value of fresh mangoes which rose by as much as 15% in the first two months of this year. Thailand was the 2nd biggest mango exporter in ASEAN and the 7th biggest exporter of the fruit worldwide. It reflected the global popularity of Thai fruits and the government would promote their export through free trade channels, the spokesman said.



In 2021 Thailand’s fresh mango exports were estimated at US$95 million, up by 52% from 2020. The mango export value stood at US$11 million in the first two months of this year, rising by 15% from the same period of last year.

The Department of Trade Negotiations reported that Thai mangoes were very popular in other countries because they were available all year long.







Mr Thanakorn said the prime minister ordered the Ministry of Commerce to increase mango exports through free trade negotiations, support for processed products and the improvement of product designs. (TNA)

































