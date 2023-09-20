Royal defamation law allegations against Thaksin was a misunderstanding, says Paetongtarn

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is recovering after undergoing surgery last week, says his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the head of the Pheu Thai family.

However, she refrained from providing detailed information and emphasized that it’s better for the doctors to communicate about it. His blood pressure fluctuates from day to day, and it’s uncertain how long he will need to stay in the hospital.







No request for parole has been made, she added. Thaksin is serving the one-year jail term, commuted from eight years on charges of abuse of power and conflicts of interest during his time in power.

Regarding the Section 112 or royal defamation law allegations against Mr. Thaksin, Ms. Paetongtarn mentioned that there is no such issue anymore, and it was a misunderstanding. She asked the lawyers to confirm that after serving the one-year sentence, there are no other pending cases.







Ms. Paetongtarn also commented on the news of her potentially leading the Pheu Thai Party, stating that a decision has not been finalized yet, but she is ready to work for the party wholeheartedly, regardless of whether she holds an official position or not. She is open to the possibility of someone more suitable leading the party if they can do a better job, but if she is considered the best choice, she will accept the responsibility. (TNA)













