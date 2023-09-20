Cabinet confirms new economic boosting measures

In follow-up to last week’s Cabinet meeting, a new resolution has been reached to further lower the electricity rate to 3 Baht and 99 Satang per unit. This comes after last week’s decision to reduce the rate to 4 Baht and 10 Satang. The new rate is effective as of the accounting month of September.

Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong reported that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Pirapan Salirathavibhaga has successfully negotiated with the Office of Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for this additional reduction.







Regarding the continuous rise in gasoline prices, Pirapan stated that talks with the Customs Department will be held tomorrow to address the situation. The government aims to lower gasoline prices as a New Year gift for 2024, targeting vulnerable groups specifically.

Moreover, the spokesperson highlighted that the Prime Minister has discussed extended operating hours for Chiang Mai Airport with its director. Effective from November 1st, the airport will be open 24 hours to accommodate Chinese tourists, aligning with the new visa-free policy. (NNT)













