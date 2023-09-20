Bangkok to open center for film-making coordination on Oct 3

Bangkok prepares to announce the opening of film-making coordination center on Oct 3, aimed at facilitating the film production process within the city. This initiative is set to streamline and enhance the convenience for filmmakers seeking permissions to shoot within the capital.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt revealed that the city had discussed with the Department of Tourism regarding film production permissions. Currently, foreign filmmakers looking to shoot in Thailand must obtain clearance from the department. The process has been marred by inconveniences and unclear facilitation fees.







Therefore, Bangkok plans to establish the Bangkok Film-Making Coordination Center (BFMCC) to provide a one-stop service for coordinating and expediting film production permissions within the city. This initiative aims to benefit both Thai and foreign filmmakers and prevent any disruptions to the public, such as traffic obstructions.

The BFMCC will be located in the Tourist Service Center building on Phra Arthit Road in Phra Nakhon district. The Director of the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Office will head the center. Its responsibilities will include coordinating permission requests, disseminating preliminary regulations related to filming within Bangkok, and promoting information and news regarding film production within the city.







“In fact, we view this from the perspective of soft power, following the government’s policy, as film is like a multiplier that spreads Thailand’s soft power. When there are films about Thailand available on platforms like Netflix and YouTube, it stimulates people’s interest to come and experience, watch, and explore more about Thai culture and its intriguing aspects. This, in turn, boosts the local economy,” stated the Bangkok Governor.

There will be a press conference announcing the opening of the Film-Making Coordination Center in Bangkok, along with the Bangkok Central Film Festival, on Oct 3. (TNA)













