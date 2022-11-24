Review on cannabis regulation unnecessary says Thai deputy premier

As Thailand awaits a master law regulating cannabis-related activities, the Opposition is pushing for the plant to be reinstated as a narcotic to prevent its misuse.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam recently chaired a meeting of the Narcotics Control Board. He said ahead of the meeting that he did not believe a review of the announcement by the Ministry of Health on regulating cannabis would be necessary. He also explained that the announcement was issued based on a law that had been in use for more than 20 years.







The law prevents misuse of certain plants and Dr. Wissanu said it has been accurately applied in the case of cannabis. He added that cannabis is a regulated herb, noting that the health ministry announcement did not cover sales at schools because education ministry regulations already address this matter.

Opposition chief whip Suthin Klangsaeng explained the Opposition’s reasoning for requesting that the court annul the health ministry announcement. He said re-introducing the narcotic label on cannabis will prevent its misuse during the interim period as Thailand awaits the master law for cannabis control. He also said it was unknown when this law would finally be approved by Parliament.







Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai Party MPs expressed disapproval of the Opposition’s efforts to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic substance and said the move was politically motivated. They also said such a move would have drastic repercussions for people who have already started cultivating cannabis. (NNT)

































