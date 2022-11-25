Deteriorating walkway at historic King Rama IX sailing monument needs urgent repairs

Wooden planks that serve as a walkway around the historic King Rama IX sailing monument on Beach Road are in a state of disrepair and have become extremely dangerous for pedestrians.

Residents’ complaints to city hall have fallen on deaf ears, so the press was asked to help bring the matter to their attention.

The monument was erected to replace the original sailing club to honour HM King Rama IX who competed in the sailing events at the 4th South East Asian Games (SEA Games) in 1967 that were held in Pattaya.







Pattaya city has throughout the years repaired and renovated the area many times, but have not been able to give it the permanent fix that it truly deserves. Last year city hall promised that they would commission the Fine Arts Department to redesign the monument and begin work of restoring the historic site. Unfortunately nothing has been done so far.







Worse still the area around the monument has deteriorated alarmingly and has become a hazard for residents and tourists. Residents are worried that the beach area will be packed with tens of thousands of visitors to watch the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on Nov 25-26, and that many could get hurt when walking on the rotting planks or even getting their feet pierced by protruding rusty nails.





































