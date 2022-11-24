Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model gets six-month extension

A six-month extension of the government’s post-pandemic recovery campaign under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model has been approved by Cabinet members in their weekly meeting.

The extension pushes back the campaign’s initial deadline of September 30 this year to March 31 next year, allowing eligible community enterprises and local manufacturers more time to receive support.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek revealed that no additional funding is being allocated to the campaign. She also reported that only 2.7 billion baht – or 75.76% – of the campaign’s 3.57 billion baht budget has been utilized as of September 10th.

The campaign has been supporting 64,428 projects nationwide, equivalent to 94.26% of its overall target.







This BCG campaign will now focus on ensuring concrete results through sustainable development, support and promotion.

The campaign will also be involved in the development of a new platform to drive advanced scientific and technological developments for almost 7,500 local projects, with the goal of commercializing their products.

Evaluations will meanwhile be carried out to keep track of the campaign and its progress.

































