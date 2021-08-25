Restaurant operators in Thailand demand reopening as pandemic situation improves

The Public Health Ministry accepted a request from the Thai Restaurant Association for eased disease control measures to support their business.

Representatives of nine associations including the Thai Restaurant Association met Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to submit the request. They sought permission for restaurants and eateries to reopen as the COVID-19 situation apparently improved in the country.







Dr. Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said the Public Health Ministry assigned the Department of Disease Control and the Department of Health to work out guidelines for the operators on the three following bases.

The environment must not pose any risks of disease transmission such as social distancing and good ventilation. Their employees must have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines or have antigen tests in every 3-7 days. Customers have been vaccinated against the disease.



The eased measures would initially apply to air-conditioned restaurants and eateries that could easily transmit the disease. The details of the measures would be proposed to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on Friday, Dr. Kiatiphum said. (TNA)























