Thai police summoning parents of protesters who violated the law

Following the protest led by the Thalugaz (protesters going through tear gas) group in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district on Monday (Aug 23), police have arrested three people and seized illegal items, including weapons, ping-pong bombs and narcotics, and have summoned the parents of students involved in the protest for neglecting their responsibilities by allowing their offspring to be involved in wrongdoing.







Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Piya Tawichai, said that the protest started at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, with protesters hurling objects and causing damage to property, including government offices, using fire bombs, firecrackers, fireworks and ping-pong bombs. Local residents were affected. Protesters also set fires in several locations, including areas in front of the Royal Thai Army Band Department and areas under the Din Daeng expressway. Police arrested three protestors and seized two motorcycles, and found ping-pong bombs, explosives, weapons and narcotics in their possession. They were taken to a police station for questioning on charges of violating the emergency decree; the Disease Control Act; the Narcotic Drugs Act and the ban on public gatherings of more than five people, as well as causing unrest and increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19.



From July to August, police have prosecuted 111 cases, involving 591 suspects. Police have arrested 284 people and issued 127 summons, which include those violating the Computer Crime Act by spreading fake news.

As for the summoning of parents of those involved in the protest for violating the Child Protection Act by allowing their children to commit wrongdoing, meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Piya said officers will adjust their crowd control operation in accordance with the protest situation. There have been reports that protesters may resort to violence, spread nails on roads and set fires in some areas. Members of the public have been asked to help the authorities by recording the action of people committing the offence, which can be used as legal evidence. (NNT)























