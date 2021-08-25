Thai FDA: Local dealer of Pfizer can sell its vaccine to any company in Thailand after full approval

The Food and Drug Administration in Thailand seeks more information about the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer after its American counterpart approved the full-scale administration of the vaccine for people aged 16 years and over.

Thai FDA secretary-general Dr. Paisarn Dunkum said the FDA had approved the administration of the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use on June 24 and now invited a new registration application because there was additional information concerning its quality, safety and efficacy after more than 100 million doses of the vaccine had been administered.







If the Pfizer vaccine receives the full approval in Thailand, its local dealer, Pfizer (Thailand), can sell it to any companies in the country, Dr. Paisarn said.

The FDA of the United States gave full approval for the use of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 16 years and over and permitted its emergency use for younger people who were at least 12 years old, he said. He expected the Thai FDA to also give full approval for the administration of the Pfizer vaccine with people aged 16 years and more in Thailand. (TNA)























