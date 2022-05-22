Man arrested for alleged attempted rape of Russian woman near Pattaya reservoir

Pattaya-area police arrested a local man for allegedly trying to rape a Russian jogger at an area reservoir.

The unidentified suspect was apprehended and reportedly confessed to the May 18 attack on Elena Zyalkova, 38, as she jogged around the Mabprachan Reservoir.

In security camera footage, police saw a vehicle had followed the woman to the crime scene before she ran out of the area and called for help from passers-by.







Nongprue Subdistrict police said the suspect confessed he was under stress due to financial woes.

At 9.30 p.m. on May 18, police rescued the woman who suffered a cut in her head, bruises to her neck and scrapes on her body. In her running outfit, she was rushed to Banglamung Hospital and is now recovering at home.

Police found a 10-meter-long trail of the victim’s blood from a road to the reservoir to a local forest. Her running shoes and mobile phone were also recovered.





Kosol Chomchuen, 36, who helped the Russian woman said he saw her walking with bleeding wounds from the area while he was driving his vehicle back home. He pulled over to help her and called police.

Initially, police thought the assault was part of a robbery, but she fought him off and escaped, although has limited recollection of the incident. A medical exam found no evidence that the attacker was successful in the rape.

More info: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/wounded-russian-woman-jogger-found-at-pattaya-mabprachan-reservoir-399051































