Repairs underway on escalators and elevators across ‘Red Line’ commuter rail system in Bangkok

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has initiated repair works on escalators and elevators across the Red Line commuter rail system, following an inspection that revealed a significant number of them were out of service. Ekarat Sriarayanphong, head of the SRT governor’s office, disclosed that out of 228 escalators, 47 were found non-operational, and 22 out of 133 elevators were also not functioning.







The repair process has been segmented into three distinct contracts to streamline the restoration efforts. The first of these contracts focuses on fixing the escalators and elevators at the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Chatuchak stations, with completion expected by June. The second contract targets repairs at eight stations, including Wat Samian Nari, Bang Khen, Thung Song Hong, Lak Si, National Housing Authority, Don Mueang, Lak Hok, and Rangsit, with a 90-day deadline set for the work.







A third contract for the maintenance of all escalators and elevators across the Red Line is in the pipeline and aims to be signed within the current month. The maintenance agreement is also designed to minimize future disruptions by having a single contractor manage all maintenance work.

The Red Line, an electric commuter rail service operated by the SRT, extends from Taling Chan Station in Bangkok to Rangsit Station in Pathum Thani, covering a total distance of 41.3 kilometers. (NNT)































