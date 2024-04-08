Songkran – the biggest festival nationwide is just a few more days away

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, is the biggest and most important of Thailand’s annual festivals. The world-famous Songkran, or Thai New Year, is a time when families gather, pay respect to seniors, and visit temples.

Songkran is traditionally observed as a three-day festival from 13 to 15 April. But the celebration this year is special, as it intends to show the appreciation for the inscription of “Songkran in Thailand” in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The festival is going to take place all month long, at different times in various places. Here are only a few of the many Songkran festivals in Bangkok and the five regions for tourists and locals to enjoy.







– Maha Songkran World Water Festival, from 11 to 15 April 2024, at Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and Sanam Luang in Bangkok;

– Mon Songkran Festival, 12-17 April, Sangkhla Buri District, Kanchanaburi;

– Phra Pradaeng Songkran Festival, 19-21 April, Nakhon Khuean Khan Road and Phra Pradaeng District Office;

– Wan Lai Pattaya Festival, 19 April, Wat Chai Mongkhon and Pattaya Beach;







– Paweni Pi Mai Mueang Chiang Mai, 4-20 April, various locations in the city of Chiang Mai;

– Retro Songkran Splendours, 12-14 April, Sukhothai Historical Park;

– Dok Khun, Siang Khaen and Khao Niew Festival, 8-15 April, Mueang District, Khon Kaen;

– Samui Songkran Festival, 13 April, Ko Samui, Surath Thani.

A full list of events taking place during the Songkran festival 2024 can be found on the TAT website: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/celebrating-songkran-in-pattaya-bangkok-and-across-thailand-throughout-april-full-list-here-456867 (TAT)































