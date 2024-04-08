PM inspects ongoing cruise terminal construction at Laem Hin Khom on Koh Samui tour

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, together with key government officials, conducted an inspection tour in Koh Samui, Surat Thani, focusing on infrastructure development and addressing local challenges. The centerpiece of the visit was the inspection of the ongoing large cruise terminal construction at Laem Hin Khom, which promises to bolster tourism and accommodate large cruise vessels, enhancing the island’s connectivity and economic prospects.







The prime minister, in a move to enhance local infrastructure, proposed the addition of a seaplane airport to further improve accessibility to Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Phangan, pledging comprehensive support to make these projects a reality. These developments are anticipated to serve as a transformative gift to the island’s residents, boosting tourism and providing new economic opportunities.

The inspection highlighted the cruise terminal’s potential to increase tourist arrivals, with facilities designed to welcome up to 180,000 visitors annually. The ambitious project is set to redefine Koh Samui’s tourism landscape, with projected revenue of over 8.5 billion baht over 30 years, marking a major milestone in the island’s development.







Addressing another critical concern, Srettha chaired an onsite discussion concerning waste management issues in the area, with a focus on the immediate challenge of dealing with 150,000 tons of backlog waste. With plans to enhance the capacity of local waste management facilities, the premier expressed his commitment to sustainable environmental practices to cope with the island’s growing waste management needs amidst increasing tourist numbers.

Srettha earlier took time to visit a durian farm managed by Chainarong Thongsuk. The trip focused on agricultural progress and reinforcing the support network for local farmers, with the objective of enhancing the resilience and sustainability of the island’s agricultural domain. (NNT)











































