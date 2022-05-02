Recyclers in Thailand to stop buying improperly extracted metals

More than one hundred recyclers in Thailand have vowed to stop purchasing metals extracted from burning electrical appliances. A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Pollution Control Department and the recyclers is expected to help ease air pollution in the kingdom.



The department and 118 recycling plants signed the MoU to stop the improper burning of electrical appliances and parts for the purpose of extracting valuable metals. The practice leads to air pollution, as it emits PM2.5 fine particulate matter.

An example is the burning of small electrical wires found inside electronic waste at landfills to extract copper, which is then sold to recyclers.







The MoU calls for the recyclers to stop buying metal scraps in an attempt to discourage burning.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the memorandum will improve electronic waste management nationwide.

His ministry is also working on a draft electronic waste management bill, which will be proposed to the Cabinet soon. (NNT)

































