Pattaya sizzles as hot bikini models scorch the catwalk

Summer is here and foreign and domestic tourists are flocking to the beaches in Pattaya and Jomtien. With the cessation of almost all international travel restrictions, Pattaya is seeing an influx of visitors to its shores.

A myriad of cultural and entertainment events are planned throughout this summer continuing into the winter or cold season as is it called here in Thailand. The first major event to come to this Amazing City by the Sea was the “Summer City Pop Bikini Fashion Show” held at the Sunken Zone of the Central Festival Pattaya on Beach Road on April 28.



Sizzling male and female models pranced the 12 meter long LED Ocean Runway showing off their hard bodies wearing the latest creations in beach-wear. Designers of the exotic beach attire included Bloom On The Beach, Beauty Bloom of the sea, Aqua Man of Color full, Cabaret Full Bloom Show X Dearis Dall X, and Wonderful Blooming X.







To allow the catwalk to cool down a bit, hip hop singer Chin Chinnawut jumped onto the stage and performed his hits which whipped the audience into a frenzy.

Though Pattaya does not have a sitting mayor, tourism personalities such as Rattanachai Sutidechanai, representative of Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, Pairat Sukngam, Deputy Director of TAT Pattaya office and Wuttisak Singhadecho, Banglamung District Chief Officer officiated at the festivities. Supporting events such as this shows the world that “Pattaya is Back.”















































