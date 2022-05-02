5th debt relief expo commences in Chiang Mai

A new debt relief expo has been launched in Chiang Mai province, in accordance with the government’s declaration to make 2022 the year for household debt resolution.

The expo is being held at Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center and is the fifth of its kind to be organized.



Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said the relief expo was held out of concern for debtors. Overdue loans being addressed at the expo include auto and motorcycle loans, along with credit card and personal loans, as well as those from the Student Loan Fund. The justice process has also been revised to better facilitate debt resolution.







Additionally, the justice minister participated in debt negotiation at the expo, where he delivered financial aid to 16 victims in criminal cases and handed out “debt negotiation center” signs to 35 such centers. A number of identity cards were also issued to stateless persons.





Four rounds of the expo had previously been held, once for Greater Bangkok and once each in Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat. About 7,800 people have so far participated, with negotiations successful for around 5,700 of them. The value of successfully negotiated debts stands at 1.477 billion baht so far. (NNT)

































