Railway station in Bangkok will provide walk-in vaccinations starting June 1

The Transport Ministry will use Bang Sue Central Railway Station, covering 13,500 square metres, for walk-in vaccinations of people in Bangkok and surrounding provinces next month.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the venue is being turned into a COVID-19 vaccine station, with the aim of administering 10,000 doses per day. The station will be opened for walk-in vaccinations on June 1st. The Public Health Ministry will provide the vaccine supplies, while the State Railway of Thailand will look after area management and transport.







He added that the station will open from May 24th to 31st exclusively for workers in the public transport sector. Taxi-motorcyclists and drivers of public buses, electric trains and boats can receive their shots during this period.







Mr. Saksayam said the Bang Sue Central Railway Station is easily accessed via the MRT. Shuttle bus services will be provided for those who come via public buses or other modes of transport, to make it easier to get access to the COVID-19 vaccine. They can drop by and all they need to bring is their ID card to register for the jabs. (NNT)























