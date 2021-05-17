Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2020 in Miami, USA

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020, the 69th edition of the contest, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Hollywood, Florida on May 16th, after an over 12 month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julia Gama, from Brazil, was the first runner up, followed by Janick Maceta from Peru, Adline Castelino from India and Kimberly Jimenez from Dominican Republic. While Thailand’s Amanda Obdam finished among the top 10.

Miss Mexico wowed the selection community with her beauty and intelligence. During her final statement, Meza was given the topic of changing beauty standards, and offered an inspiring answer. (NNT World)








































