Most Thai people prefer work from home to reduce risk at offices

A survey by Suan Dusit Poll has revealed that the majority of people think that the government’s policy of having employees work from home, in both the public and private sectors, can reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The survey, which was conducted online, from May 10th to 13th, with a sample size of 1,553 people throughout the country, found that 42.72% of the respondents worked from home; 34.45% worked both from home and in offices and 22.83% did not work from home at all.







According to the poll, 82.66% thought working from home could really help reduce the spread of COVID-19, while 74.82% said they felt safe. The success of the work from home concept was rated by the respondents at 70.33%.







Asked to compare working from home and working in an office, 37.17% said they liked both equally; 36.13% preferred to work in the office; 18.1% preferred to work from home and 8.6% expressed no opinion. (NNT)
























