Public warned of outdoor activities during PM2.5 levels surge

A warning has been issued for December 14-15 as PM2.5 levels are expected to spike significantly.

Ms. Kenika Oonjit, Deputy Government Spokesperson, addressed the situation of elevated PM2.5 levels in various areas surpassing standards.







The government is particularly concerned about vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and pregnant women, urging them to take special precautions. Individuals with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma, especially, are advised to be vigilant. Patients with asthma are particularly sensitive to stimuli from PM2.5 particles, which can reduce lung capacity and trigger exacerbations. The at-risk groups are advised to wear masks to protect against dust and avoid outdoor activities.







She further explained that the current increase in PM2.5 levels is attributed to low air pressure and stagnant weather conditions, preventing the dispersion of dust from its sources.

This has led to the accumulation of particulate matter in various regions, with exceptionally high levels expected on December 14-15. However, according to forecasts from the Pollution Control Department, the situation is expected to improve around December 17, as strong winds will help disperse accumulated dust from the affected areas. (TNA)



























