PM attends Summit for ASEAN-Japan Friendship, Cooperation Dec 14-18

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin attends the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation during Dec 14-18, 2023.

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that the meetings will be held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation. The 50 years of friendship and opportunities shared by ASEAN and Japan are encapsulated in the catchphrase “Golden Friendship, Golden Opportunities”.







Aside from the Commemorative Summit and related meetings, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Kishida Fumio to encourage Japan’s participation in economic development endeavor of Thailand and the region, especially the green growth, through energy and digital transformation.

He will also mention the Government’s key policies and projects, i.e., the Landbridge project, EV ecosystem development, and soft power.







The Prime Minister would also showcase Thailand’s potential for international trade and investment through his meetings with representatives of Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and world’s renowned private firms in trading business and automotive, electronics, agricultural and machinery industries. (TNA)



























