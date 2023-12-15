PM stresses urgent remediation measures for air pollution

Prime Minister, Mr. Srettha Thavisin, earlier visited the Ratchaprasong intersection to observe the PM2.5 dust particle problem there.

The Prime Minister said he has asked business operators, people responsible for construction sites, and owners of buildings capable of water spraying to do so, in order to reduce the problem. Concerning the issue of air pollution from vehicles, he said all relevant units must manage the problem in a more effective way, while encouraging motorists to adopt electric engines.







He also instructed the Ministry of Industry to monitor agricultural burning activities, which are considered harmful to the air quality and public health. He did not advocate for abolition of the practices, but rather asked for close monitoring from responsible units. The Prime Minister believes the dust situation will improve following everyone’s adherence to the government’s policies.

Meanwhile, Jakkapol Tangsutthitham, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, responsible for environmental matters, spoke about the issue. He reiterated that the government is urgently addressing the ongoing health and environmental problem. He stated that a committee has been appointed to work on quick-win solutions, such as promoting the draft Clean Air Act.







Furthermore, the government has prepared measures in three phases: short, medium, and long-term, covering all dimensions. These include increased tax measures, control of agricultural burning practices, transitioning from combustion engines to electric vehicles, and imposing stricter penalties on polluters under the “Polluters Pay Principle.”

All these efforts aim to create awareness across all sectors to overcome this problem sustainably. (NNT)




























