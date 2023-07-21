Protesters conduct mock cremation at Democracy Monument in Bangkok

Demonstrators conducted a mock cremation ceremony in a symbolic protest at the Democracy Monument late Wednesday.

Their representatives read out the statement, demanding senators who disregard the voice of the people to resign immediately. They called for eight party coalition alliances to stick together with firm unity and uphold their promises to the public without compromise on any of their policies.







Following the announcement, they collectively engaged in the symbolic cremation ceremony of the Senate and the Constitution Court. The organizers had prepared a coffin and protesters placed photos of senators in the coffin before setting them ablaze. This ceremony marked the end of the demonstration at 10:30 PM, and they scheduled further activities to wear black starting from Thursday.







The protest came after the Constitution Court decided to suspend election winning Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat from duties as an MP until it delivers a ruling on the alleged media holding case filed against him by the Election Commission.

On the same day, the bicameral parliament including non-elected senators voted to reject Pita’s renomination for a second round of the prime ministerial vote. After the parliamentary session ended, senators left the parliament by boat to avoid protesters, gathering nearby. (TNA)























