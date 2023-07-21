Pita eligible for nomination as PM candidate, says Move Forward party-list MP

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s status and qualifications as the prime ministerial candidate remain intact and eligible for the re-nomination in parliament, said Move Forward party-list MP, Natthawut Buapratum during a parliamentary session on Thursday.

Padipat Suntiphada, first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives informed the parliamentarians about the Constitutional Court’s order, which requires Pita to be suspended from duties as an MP since July 19, pending a verdict on a case concerning his alleged media shareholding.







As a result, there are currently 499 members of Parliament actively performing their duties. After the announcement, Nutthawut addressed to the parliamentary meeting that the suspension order did not affect the nomination of Pita as the party’s prime ministerial candidate. His PM candidacy status remains intact and can be resubmitted for the parliament’s endorsement.

After the majority of the joint sitting on Wednesday rejected Pita’s re-nomination in the second round of PM vote, citing that the regulation No.41 prohibits resubmission of a fail motion in the same parliamentary session period.







Nuttawut said the regulation allows the House Speaker to reconsider the submission of a failed motion in case of any changes in circumstances and this was what Wiroj Lakkanadisorn, Move Forward party-list MP tried to speak but he was not given an opportunity to do so.

Natthawut also said that the Constitutional Court had not yet reached a verdict regarding whether Mr. Pita had committed any offenses. Therefore, until the court delivers its judgment, Mr. Pita is considered innocent. Therefore, Pita has the complete and full eligibility to be nominated as the prime minister. (TNA)























