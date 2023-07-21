Bangkok monitors movement of tropical storm Talim

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is currently monitoring the movement of tropical storm Talim and preparing to handle the possible heavy rains and floods caused by the storm.

According to Surat Charoenchaisakul, the BMA’s Director of City Drainage and Sewerage, the flood prevention control center is keeping a close watch on the movement of the tropical storm based on updates and forecasts issued by the Meteorological Department. He noted that the BMA has already initiated flood protection preparations by lowering water levels in canals and retention areas while ensuring pumping stations and backup generators are operational at all times.







The director added that mobile fast response units were ready for deployment to flooded locations to drain flood water out of the area as quickly as possible. He said authorities also held meetings with the local administration in nearby provinces to establish flood relief plans to manage the situation. He expressed confidence in the safeguards put in place, assuring capital residents that the city is ready for whatever the storm may bring. (NNT)





















