Probe on Buddha statue construction possibly linked to fatal landslide

PHUKET, Thailand – A deadly landslide that killed 13 people in Phuket’s Karon district on August 23 has raised questions about the impact of construction on Nakkerd Hills, home to a massive Buddha statue and religious park.

On Aug 28, authorities, including forestry officials, environmental agencies, religious authorities, and local government, have launched an investigation into the construction of the Buddha Mingmongkol Ekanakkiri at Nakkerd Hills, a protected national forest area following complaints from local residents. Residents allege that extensive construction activities on the site may have triggered the landslide.



An inspection of the site revealed not only the colossal 45-meter-tall Buddha statue but also approximately ten other structures, including a cafeteria, souvenir shops, a meditation hall, and a parking lot. The Karon District Municipality confirmed that none of these structures had the necessary building permits.

Construction workers were observed rushing to complete a building under construction before officials arrived at the site.

The site’s history traces back to Kata Temple requesting land use for the Buddha statue project from the forestry department. Management was later transferred to the Phraphutthamingmongkhon Sattha 45 Foundation. Locals were not involved in the process.







While the initial plan was to construct only the Buddha statue, over the past 20 years, numerous additional buildings have been erected, trees have been felled, and significant amounts of soil have been disturbed.

Financial records show the foundation received substantial donations – over 47 million baht in 2022 and 86 million baht in 2023. However, detailed operational reports were not publicly available.

Authorities are now investigating whether the construction adhered to original land use agreements and if it exceeded permitted areas. The probe comes amid growing concerns about development in environmentally sensitive zones and its potential link to natural disasters. (TNA)









