Bangkok Police crackdown on illegal alcohol production, identify methanol source linked to fatalities

BANGKOK, Thailand –– The Metropolitan Police Commander has assigned two deputy commanders to oversee the investigation into an illegal alcohol case that has led to multiple fatalities. Authorities have now identified the source of the methanol, the toxic substance responsible for the deaths of several drinkers.

On August 28, Deputy Metropolitan Police Commanders Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasil Phoonsawas and Pol. Maj. Gen. Somkhuan Phoengsap, along with Pol. Maj. Gen. Kiatkul Sonthinet, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 3, and other investigative teams met to review progress in the ongoing investigation. This follows the seizure of illicit alcohol from 12 locations in Min Buri, which were supplied by a woman known as “Jay Pu.” Police also summoned owners of herbal liquor stalls for questioning as part of the investigation, with charges expected to be filed against Jay Pu.



Preliminary tests of the seized alcohol revealed dangerously high levels of methanol, surpassing those found in the illegal white liquor produced by two brothers, “S” and “Art,” in the Bang Chan area. After gathering sufficient evidence, authorities charged Jay Pu, identified as Ms. Phatrasa, 49, with four offenses: negligence causing death, negligence causing serious injury, unauthorized production of alcohol, and unauthorized sale of alcohol. Ms. Phatrasa maintains her initial statements, and due to a lack of evidence suggesting she might flee, she has been temporarily released.

Investigators have made significant progress in tracing the source of the methanol found in the illicit alcohol and herbal liquors sold by Jay Pu. Both physical evidence and witness testimonies have confirmed the source, though further investigation and scientific analysis are required to fully establish the case.







The two brothers, “S” and “Art,” are currently in custody and are being questioned further. Reports indicate that they previously purchased ethanol from a chemical supply company in Samut Prakan. However, they recently changed their supplier, leading to the current issues. Police are expanding the investigation to understand this change.

When asked about the 18 herbal liquor stall owners, Pol. Maj. Gen. Kiatkul stated that they will initially be questioned as witnesses to determine their level of involvement in the illegal activities. However, they will still face charges for selling alcohol without a license.

Investigative reports indicate that “S” and “Art” typically purchased ethanol from a Samut Prakan chemical shop, which did not stock methanol. However, due to an outstanding debt, the brothers likely sourced their materials elsewhere. It is believed that after receiving a new batch of white liquor ordered by Jay Pu, they sought a stronger ingredient to address customer complaints about the liquor’s weak taste. This led them to obtain methanol, which was then used in the production of the illicit liquor. Despite their denial, police found clear traces of methanol in containers at their residence.

Authorities are also investigating the varying levels of methanol found in the herbal liquors and white liquor from Jay Pu and the 18 stalls. It has been suggested that certain herbs, when boiled with ethanol, may produce small, non-lethal amounts of methanol due to chemical reactions. The police are awaiting comprehensive test results from the Department of Medical Sciences to clarify this aspect.









