Phuket landslide claims lives of Russians and locals; probe begins for construction of Big Buddha Temple on hill

PHUKET, Thailand – The death toll from the landslide in Karon Sub-district, Mueang District, Phuket, has risen to 13, as of 24 August. The families of the victims have claimed their loved ones’ bodies for religious rites, amidst overwhelming grief. Locals are now demanding an investigation into the construction activities at the Big Buddha Temple on Nakkerd Hill, suspecting that land alterations in the national forest reserve may have triggered the landslide.







The landslide occurred at dawn on 23 August, burying homes at the base of Nakkerd Hill. The 13 fatalities include two Thais, nine Burmese, and two Russians. After finding the last missing person—a Burmese woman—rescue operations have been called off. The scene was one of sorrow as families awaited news of their lost loved ones. Rescue workers described finding some of the victims, including a couple who were found holding onto each other, with a flashlight and mobile phone in their hands.

The owner of a rental home, which was destroyed in the landslide, expressed his deep sorrow, having lost everything he worked for. He also revealed that a landslide had occurred at this site ten years ago during the construction of the Big Buddha Temple, and he had been worried ever since.



Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset visited the temporary shelter for displaced residents, offering support and ordering an investigation into the temple’s construction. Locals have long raised concerns that the development on Nakkerd Hill has led to the degradation of the once-thriving forest, contributing to this disaster.

Phuket’s Deputy Governor has confirmed that 209 households across three sub-districts have been affected, with 19 injured and 13 deceased. The worst-hit area is Village No. 2 in Karon Sub-district. The Phuket Provincial Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is now providing aid to those affected, and efforts are underway to assess the damage and prevent future tragedies.

The president of the Big Buddha Foundation expressed his regret over the incident but assured the public that all construction activities on Nakkerd Hill were legally sanctioned by the Department of Forestry in 2002 and carried out within the authorized 42-rai area. However, he pledged to work with government agencies to address public concerns and prevent similar incidents in the future. (TNA)















































