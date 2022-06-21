Prisoners clean sewers at Huai Khwang market in Bangkok

Prisoners were deployed to clean sewers again today at the Huai Khwang market due to resumed collaboration between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Corrections Department under the Ministry of Justice.

Inspecting the prisoners’ contribution and giving them moral support, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he was grateful for Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin’s decision to send model prisoners to clean sewers on a combined distance of 530 kilometers while the Corrections Department supplied protective gear to the prisoners including helmets, gloves and goggles.







In the 2022 fiscal year, the BMA plans to have about 3,390 kilometers of sewers cleaned. It hired the Corrections Department to clean sewers with a combined distance of about 530 kilometers and it would handle the rest, 2,856 kilometers.



At the Huai Khwang market, prisoners found sewers were clogged with garbage and lots of fatbergs especially in front of the market. Officials concerned will find solutions to reduce them. Septic tanks can be installed at the market to help maintain sewers, facilitate rainwater drainage and prevent flooding.

Today 77 model prisoners from the Nonthaburi Provincial Prison, Pathum Thani Provincial Prison and Bangkok Remand Prison were deployed. They will finish cleaning sewers from the Huai Khwang market for a distance of about five kilometers in three days. (TNA)

































